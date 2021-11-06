Astros offer potential Yankees target Carlos Correa $160 million contract: report

Carlos Correa white Astros uniform looking to the side

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has been offered a five-year contract worth $160 million by the Houston Astros on Saturday, according to Mark Berman of Houston’s Fox 26.

Correa, whose name has been brought up by many this offseason to potentially fill the Yankees’ need at shortstop, slashed .279/.366/.485 this past season with 26 homers, 34 doubles and 92 RBI in 148 games for the Astros’ high-powered offense.

Selected to the All-Star team in 2017 and 2021, the 26-year-old has spent seven seasons in Houston and won the Rookie of the Year Award in his age 20 season in 2015 with the Astros.

The former number one overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, Correa is fresh off a World Series appearance against the Atlanta Braves where he hit .261 with one double, four RBI and no home runs.

In 2017, he helped the Astros win their first championship in franchise history against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a .276 average and two home runs.