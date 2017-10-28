Astros name starters for game five and six of World Series

Houston Astros duo Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander are locked in for games five and six against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Houston Astros have tabbed Dallas Keuchel for game five and Justin Verlander for game six of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In probably the most obvious move of the postseason, the Astros are going with a Cy Young winner in game five and another Cy Young winner in game six.

It is a smart plan and also one with which they began the World Series, which resumes on Friday with the Astros and the Dodgers deadlocked at 1-1.

Both Keuchel and Verlander gave up three runs on two homers by the Dodgers in their respective starts, but allowed just a combined eight hits in two games.

After the Astros won game two, the World Series is guaranteed to go at least five games.

Game five will be played at Minute Maid Park Sunday, so Keuchel will get a second start no matter what.

As for Verlander, it remains to be seen whether the newly acquired starting pitcher will get a chance to take the hill in game six.

The Dodgers have yet to announce their starters for the two games.