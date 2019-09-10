Astros memorialize Yordan Álvarez's moonshot with special seat where it landed

Nearly lost amid the Houston Astros’ 15-0, six-home run romp over the Oakland Athletics Monday night was a jaw-dropping dinger from rookie first baseman Yordan Álvarez.

It wasn’t the distance of Álvarez’s second homer of the night that was particularly notable, however; the ball travelled 415 feet, per Statcast, short of Álvarez’s 429-foot first-inning effort. But it landed in the third deck of Minute Maid Park.

Take a look for yourself:

I don't think that ball is ever coming down... 😮



(via @astros)pic.twitter.com/aSRBzuOm7B — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 10, 2019

Álvarez became the second player in the stadium’s 19-year history to hit a ball to that location, and the first Astros player to do so. The Milwaukee Brewers’ Jeromy Burnitz became was the first player to hit third-deck home run at Minute Maid in 2000.

Astros commemorate Yordan Álvarez’s homer with orange seat

The Astros were quick to honor Álvarez’s feat. The team wrapped the first-row seat where the ball finally landed in orange vinyl Tuesday, making it stand out from the stadium’s otherwise green seats.

Yordan Alvarez became the first Astro to hit a home run in the third deck in right field. The seat where it landed has been wrapped in orange. pic.twitter.com/z5tGGDWcfy — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) September 10, 2019

The tradition mimics on the team’s practice from its Astrodome days, when it painted three seats for the upper deck shots hit by Eric Anthony, Jimmy Wynn and Doug Rader.

Yordan Alvarez's second home run Monday night landed where no Astro had hit a ball before. (AP Photo)

