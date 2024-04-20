Astros meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Houston Astros (7-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (8-11, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (2-0, 0.86 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-0, 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -180, Nationals +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has an 8-11 record overall and a 2-5 record at home. The Nationals are 5-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 7-14 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Astros have gone 0-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has three doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Nationals. Jesse Winker is 14-for-36 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 16 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .275 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 17-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 3-7, .289 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.