Astros manager Hinch reminds everyone ALCS is not over

A.J. Hinch urged the Houston Astros to move on from their losses to the Yankees in New York.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch hopes familiar faces can help his team recover in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the New York Yankees.

The Astros used their off day on Thursday to get back on track after losing three straight games to the Yankees in New York.

Back in Houston for game six, Hinch urged his team to move on from their losses in New York.

"Those games are behind us, so there's no real reason to look back now," Hinch said.

"They're in the books. All we really need to focus on is the game at hand. Our guys are good at that. I think we have to deal with a lot this time of year, obviously, and as the series and the emotion goes along. We've said from the beginning it's a seven-game series.

"So I guess we really meant it based on how it's turned out. We want it to be a seven-game series to get us to the next level."

Justin Verlander, undefeated in an Astros uniform, will take the mound on Friday against Yankees ace Luis Severino.

Hinch thinks having Verlander on the mound will lift the spirits of everyone in the Astros' locker room.

"It starts the day. When we wake up tomorrow morning we know we have an incredible opportunity to win," Hinch said.

"Justin Verlander is on the mound. It doesn't matter, game one, game six, a game on a Tuesday in July, August, September. So that's a good feeling.

"He raises the bar. Guys are going to want to do extra. We're going to have to fight that emotion, like we talked about earlier.

"But his presence will immediately make everybody sit up straight, stand up a little bit more, have a little bit more energy because of the presence that he brings. It's hard to measure. It's hard to fake. You either have it or you don't. Verlander has it."