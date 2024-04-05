Astros manager, former UM baseball star Joe Espada inducted into Ram’s Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just two weeks into the Major League Baseball season, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada spent a few hours away from the field for special evening in Mobile.

Espada was inducted to the University of Mobile’s Hall of Fame for the class of 2024. Espada played three seasons with the Rams before beginning his professional baseball career in 1996.

After coming to the United States from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Espada was recruited to Mobile by beloved head baseball coach Mike Jacobs.

“In 1993, there was a tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, an American Legion tournament and during that tournament, Mike Jacobs was there attending, trying to recruit some players,” Espada told WKRG’s Simone Eli Thursday night. “So that second day of this of the tournament he reached out and said, ‘hey, listen, we need a shortstop and would love to have you.'”

Espada had a strong desire to play professional baseball and had a contract offer in hand from the Milwaukee Brewers. Instead, he chose to go the college route and said Jacobs was influential in the decision.

“He said, ‘if that doesn’t work out for you, if you don’t go down that route, we would love to have you in Mobile, you’ll get a chance to play as a freshman,'” Espada recalled of his conversation with Jacobs. “My parents really pushed me to consider the scholarship and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Jacobs tragically passed away in 2019 — Espada said his former coach helped shape his life on and off the field.

“He was just more than a baseball coach. He was a father. He was someone who cared, someone who served others. A man of faith. He took time to talk to people about being a good father and a good husband,” said Espada. “So my job as a coach, as a father and as a husband is to share that message and share those experiences that I learned here at the University of Mobile.”

On the field, Espada proved to be one of the best players in program history — setting several school records while earning two GCAC Baseball Player of the Year Awards. During the 1996 season, Espada hit a program-best .468 on the year. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the MLB Draft with the 45th overall pick.

After a decade in the pros, Espada began his coaching career. He joined the Astros coaching staff in 2018 and helped the organization to a World Series title in 2022. Espada became Houston’s manager in 2023 following the retirement of Dusty Baker.

“It’s just tells you how hard work pays off and discipline and how lucky I’ve been in my career, it has take me to so many different places,” Espada said. “But I’m just happy with the opportunity the Astros are giving me. I have worked really hard and it’s an organization that is about winning. Me working to sustain that winning culture is something that I take pride in.”

Espada and the Astros will pick up play Friday at Texas.

“It is a great honor. Mobile is like a second home, great experiences. My friends and family are all here gathered just for this recognition. It means a lot to me,” said Espada.

Inductees in UM’s 2024 Hall of Fame class included: Dr. Bill Elder (Athletic Director, Men’s Basketball), Mrs. Charleste Vaughn McMillian (Softball), Mr. Joe Espada (Baseball), Mr. Tramaine Perry (Men’s Basketball), and the late Ms. Irina Teneva (Women’s Soccer)

