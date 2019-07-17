Astros manager A.J. Hinch fuming after Angels bean Jake Marisnick, benches clear

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, center, argues with Houston Astros first base coach Don Kelly (15) after Astros' Jake Marisnick, left, was hit by a pitch on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The tension between the Astros and Angels has yet to settle nine days after a violent collision at home plate left one player with a broken nose and the other with a suspension.

The culprit of that ugly collision, Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick, was plunked in the upper back by an apparent retaliation pitch from Los Angeles reliever Noé Ramirez during Tuesday’s 7-2 Angels win.

Ramirez wasn’t thrown out, but both teams’ benches emptied after arguments broke out between Angels’ Albert Pujols and players in Houston’s dugout. While Marisnick didn’t react much and simply took his base without incident, the whole situation left Astros manager A.J. Hinch furious after the game.

Both bullpens cleared after things got heated between Albert Pujols and the Astros dugout 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWztU7H3eP — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 17, 2019

“They got a free shot at him with no warning, with no ejection,” Hinch told the Associated Press. “We’ll see if there’s discipline, and without discipline there’s not going to be any issue doing it the next time.”

While Marisnick and his manager maintain that his July 7 collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was not malicious, the league still handed Marisnick a two-game suspension (which he is currently appealing).

Lucroy will require surgery to repair his broken nose, and Angels fans voiced their displeasure on Tuesday by booing and, according to Hinch, heckling Marisnick.

“The fans were brutal over the dugout,” Hinch said. “He was certainly the villain tonight.”

Hinch’s biggest issue was with what he viewed as an inconsistency in MLB’s method of punishment of a home-plate collision compared to what he saw as an intentionally throwing at one of his players.

“I feel bad for players nowadays,” he said. “There's a lot of gray area in what to do. Sometimes you can run over catchers. Sometimes you can't. Sometimes you can slide into second, but their guy can slide three feet out the base today and nothing happened to him. Sometimes you can retaliate, like tonight, they're going to get away with it, unless he gets suspended."

Both Ramirez and Angels manager Brad Ausmus denied that the hit-by-pitch on a 1-1 count was intentional.

“The first pitch was a strike,” Ausmus said, according to the Orange County Register. “If he swings at it and hits it, we’re not even talking about it. It’s tough to go to a 1-1 count with any intent. Noé is a right-handed pitcher who comes down from the side and sometimes people get hit.”