Astros lose rookie Moran to facial fracture

Washington (AFP) - Houston Astros rookie third baseman Colin Moran was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday after suffering facial fracture from a deflected pitch, the Major League Baseball club announced.

The 24-year-old left-hander, in only his second game of the season, was carted off the field in the sixth inning of the Astros' 8-4 road victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Moran fouled off an inside pitch from Orioles relief pitcher Darren O'Day straight up and into the area near his left eye.

Trainers rushed onto the field and immediately applied pressure with towels. As they tried to help Moran walk off, his knees momentarily buckled. So they sat him down, loaded him onto a cart and he was taken to a Baltimore hospital, where he will stay for the immediate future while treatment options are considered.

"Colin spent the night in the hospital and went through a ton of tests," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday. "Came away from it with a facial fracture.

"Obviously, he's not feeling very well. He's stable. He has got his dad here, his fiancee is here, so he's surrounded by some loved ones."

Moran was 1-for-2 at the plate and 3-for-6 in the series at Baltimore after being tapped Tuesday to replace injured All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

"It was a pretty scary incident. I go on the field and he's got blood on the face," Hinch said after Saturday's game. "Blood, it isn't generally seen in our sport."

The Astros have the best record in the American League at 65-33, 17 games ahead of Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West division.