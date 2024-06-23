Astros host the Orioles, look to extend home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (49-27, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (37-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (5-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

Houston is 21-19 at home and 37-40 overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

Baltimore is 49-27 overall and 24-13 in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .458 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 16 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .292 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-42 with a double, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has a .303 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 11 doubles and 14 home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Bloss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.