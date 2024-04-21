Astros right-hander Cristian Javier misses start vs. Nationals, placed on 15-day injured list

Javier_USA.jpg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier was scratched from Sunday’s start at the Washington Nationals because of neck discomfort.

He will be placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 14.

Right-hander Hunter Brown (0-3, 10.54 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season in the series finale at Washington. Brown suffered a 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 16 despite allowing only two runs in six innings.

“Neck discomfort, started a few days ago,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “He tried to work through it but just couldn’t happen. This kind of just came out of nowhere. So, we are going to see what happens here.”

The Astros called up right-hander Spencer Arrighetti from the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Arrighetti struggled in his first two starts this season, going 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA.

Espada said JP France and Justin Verlander will start in Chicago for the next series against the Cubs, but the order was not announced. Arrighetti could also get one of those spots, as could veteran left-hander Framber Valdez (left elbow inflammation), who has been throwing during the road trip.

“He just played catch right now,” Espada said of Valdez on Sunday. “We will see how he feels. Once we see how he feels we will start talking about the possibilities if he can pitch in Chicago or not.”

