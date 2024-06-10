Astros take on the Giants after Altuve's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (30-36, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-34, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (3-5, 5.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -120, Giants +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the San Francisco Giants after Jose Altuve had four hits against the Angels on Sunday.

San Francisco is 17-14 in home games and 32-34 overall. The Giants have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston is 13-18 on the road and 30-36 overall. The Astros are 25-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has eight home runs, 25 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .240 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 13 home runs, 28 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .292 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Alex Bregman: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Arrighetti: day-to-day (calf), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.