Astros gamble on Justin Verlander pays off in a big way after excellent Game 2 start

Weeks before the trade deadline, some considered Justin Verlander unmovable. The 34-year-old had an uncharacteristic 4.73 ERA in the first half with declining peripherals. Considering his age, the mileage on his arm and the $56 million owed to him over the next two years, it seemed like any team looking to acquire Verlander was taking on a big risk.

Minutes before the trade deadline expired the Houston Astros decided to take that gamble. During Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, Verlander proved he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

Verlander was masterful, going the distance while striking out 13 New York Yankees in the complete game victory. Over nine innings, Verlander dominated the powerful Yankees lineup. He allowed just one run on five hits, with one walk during the outing. He was so impressive that, despite throwing 124 pitches, you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking Verlander would have come out for the 10th inning.

It nearly came to that. Luis Severino — prior to his abrupt exit — combined with the Yankees bullpen to turn in an equally impressive effort during the contest, limiting the Astros to just one run, which came on a controversial homer, over eight innings.

The team was in danger of wasting the excellent start by Verlander until Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa struck. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Altuve singled off Aroldis Chapman. Six pitches later, he slid safety into home plate on a Correa double. Verlander received the 2-1 walk-off win, and the Astros took an impressive 2-0 lead in the ALCS.

Perhaps Verlander’s start shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Over his career, he’s been known to step up his game in the postseason.

That’s 10 strikeouts for Verlander. He extends his postseason record with his 7th start of double-digit Ks. Nobody else has more than 5. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 14, 2017