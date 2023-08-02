Astros' Framber Valdez throws no-hitter in win over Guardians

Framber Valdez needed just 93 pitches to complete the no-hitter on Tuesday night in Houston. (Michael Starghill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Framber Valdez bounced back perfectly on Tuesday night.

Valdez threw the first solo no-hitter of the season on Tuesday night to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Valdez had seven strikeouts and faced the minimum 27 batters on 93 pitches in the win, which was the fourth-fewest pitches needed in a no-hitter since 1901.

It marked the 14th no-hitter in Astros history, and the first solo no-hitter since Justin Verlander threw one in 2019. Valdez's no-hitter came just hours after the Astros reacquired Verlander from the New York Mets. Valdez is also the first left-handed pitcher to accomplish that feat in team history. The team had two combined no-hitters last season, including one in the World Series.

The Guardians, on the other hand, have now been no-hit 15 times — five of which have occurred since the start of the 2021 season. They haven't thrown a no-hitter since 1981, either, which is the longest drought in the league.

Valdez retired the first 12 batters, half of which he struck out, to start the game. He walked Oscar Gonzalez to open the fifth inning, but the Astros got out safely thanks to a double play. After safely getting through the eighth inning, Valdez got Gabriel Arias on a groundout before Myles Straw flew out to center and Cam Gallagher popped up to shortstop to end the game and complete the no-hitter.

The no-hitter came after what was a brutal start in his last outing, where Valdez allowed eight hits and six runs in 3.2 innings in a 13-5 loss to the Texas Rangers last week. Valdez held a 7.29 ERA in his four starts in July.

Valdez now holds a 9-7 record this season, his sixth in the league with the Astros. The 29-year-old was named to his second-straight All-Star team this season, and he entered the night with a 3.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts on the year.

The no-hitter is the third of the season in Major League Baseball. Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-hitter last month, and New York Yankees’ Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in June against the Oakland Athletics.