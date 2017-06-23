Astros first to 50 wins after sweep of A's

A 50th win saw the Houston Astros continue the best MLB start in the team's history.

The Houston Astros' fine MLB season continued as they reached 50 wins, while the Arizona Diamondbacks also claimed a victory.

Marwin Gonzalez, Jake Marisnick and Josh Reddick each homered as the Astros beat Oakland 12-9 to sweep the Athletics and reach 50 wins on Thursday.

The Astros are off to a franchise-best start and are the fourth team since 2000 to win 50 games in their first 74 contests or fewer, joining the 2001 Seattle Mariners, 2005 Chicago White Sox and 2015 St Louis Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks were convincing winners, breezing past the Colorado Rockies 10-3.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cardinals 5-1, the White Sox shut out the Minnesota Twins 9-0 and the Texas Rangers had an 11-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Milwaukee Brewers overcame the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2, the Cleveland Indians beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 and the Los Angeles Angels were too good for the New York Yankees 10-5.

The Chicago Cubs crushed the Miami Marlins 11-1, the Atlanta Braves won a thriller against the San Francisco Giants 12-11, the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame the New York Mets 6-3.

DIAMONDBACKS DAZZLE

The Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings each hit three-run home runs and Zack Godley (3-1) pitched into the eighth inning as Arizona topped the Rockies. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, best in the majors.

SUPER JUDGE

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 25th homer of the season.

SANO STRUGGLES

Miguel Sano went 0-for-four with three strikeouts and three runners left on base against the White Sox as the Twins were shut out for the first time this season after a four-hour, 50-minute rain delay.

ANGELS AT RED SOX

Boston (40-32) will retire David Ortiz’s number 34 on Friday in what is expected to be an emotional ceremony for Big Papi. The pitching matchup in the series-opening game will feature the slumping Rick Porcello (3-9, 5.05 ERA) against Angels (38-38) right-hander Alex Meyer (3-3, 3.52 ERA).