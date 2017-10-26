Astros Fans Go Wild for Franchise's First Ever World Series Win

Large numbers of Houston Astros fans packed into Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, to witness the Astros win their first ever World Series game on Wednesday, October 25.

The Astros defeated the LA Dodgers 6-7 after a dramatic finish at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Astros outfielder George Springer drilled a two-run home run at the top of the 11th inning to propel the Astro to their famous first victory to even the series at a game apiece.

Astros fan Kenneth Depew shared a video of the ecstatic reaction at Minute Maid Park to the game’s climax to Twitter on October 25. Credit: Twitter/DepewK via Storyful