Astros fan really didn't appreciate her companion costing the team a run

We’ve all made snap decisions that we’ve instantly regretted. That’s just a fact of life.

Fortunately for most of us though, our bad decisions haven’t played out on live television while someone gives us instant and audible feedback over our regrettable actions.

That was the real life scenario for one Houston Astros fan whose interference with a live baseball temporarily cost the team a run and resulted in an instant lecture from his apparent companion.

What started this mess?

With the Astros and Cleveland Indians tied in the seventh inning, Tony Kemp ripped a fair ball down the right field line that was destined to score two runs. Marwin Gonzalez easily scored from second base to give Houston the lead, and trail runner Derek Fisher was right behind him from first base with an all-important insurance run.

That all changed though when the fan in question reached out with his glove and knocked the ball down. The umpires immediately ruled fan interference. As a result, the runners were only allowed to advance two bases. That meant a ground-rule double for Kemp, while Fisher was forced to return to third base.

How did the other fans react?

Most of the nearby fans were visibly annoyed by the fan’s actions. The angriest though appeared to be his companion for the game. Before he could gather his thoughts, she vented her frustrations with his poor decision making.





If he didn’t immediately realize what he’d done wrong, she made sure to deliver the message.

Could it get any worse?

Actually, yes it could.

Not only did the fan interfere with a live baseball, his effort went for naught as he was unable to secure the baseball. On top of that, security came calling soon after and escorted him from his seat.

Did the blunder actually cost the Astros?

Yes, but only for a few moments. Though Fisher was forced to remain at third base, he would eventually score on a George Springer ground out.

The Astros added another run in the eighth inning and held on to defeat Cleveland 4-1.

On the bright side, this didn’t turn into another Steve Bartman situation. Nonetheless, it’s a moment he won’t be living down anytime soon.

