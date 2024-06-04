Astros face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (28-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (27-34, third in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (1-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (3-5, 5.98 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Houston has gone 16-17 in home games and 27-34 overall. The Astros have gone 22-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 15-18 in road games and 28-30 overall. The Cardinals have gone 18-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 30 extra base hits (11 doubles and 19 home runs). Alex Bregman is 13-for-40 with a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with a .297 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. Nolan Gorman is 13-for-35 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.90 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Astros: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (shin), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.