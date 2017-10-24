Astros-Dodgers World Series is great for baseball, maybe not TV ratings

Last year’s World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians was the most-watched World Series in 12 years, and Game 7, seen by more than 40 million people, was the most-watched MLB game in 25 years. The matchup of two teams that had not won a title in 108 years and 68 years, respectively, was ratings gold for Major League Baseball.

This year’s game between the Houston Astros and LA Dodgers is unlikely to match those numbers. But it is nonetheless a very good result for MLB in October.

[The World Series and its ratings potential is the focus of our latest Sportsbook podcast; you can listen on iTunes or scroll to the bottom of this post.]

It’s not the Yankees

Let’s be clear: MLB and Fox (which has the World Series broadcast rights) would have loved to get the Yankees and Dodgers: a matchup of the two biggest sports media markets in the country.

Astros pitcher Dallas Kuechel said it himself after the Astros won the pennant: “We know Major League Baseball wanted the Yankees and Dodgers… We kind of spoiled the party for them. We’re happy to do that.”

The Yankees are America’s favorite and its most hated baseball team; they have been to the World Series six times in the last 20 years; this year they have rookie slugger Aaron Judge, a lock to be the American League Rookie of the Year and potentially the AL MVP, too, and, many believe, the new face of pro baseball. And the Yankees’ ratings on YES Network in New York rose an eye-popping 56% this year.

The Dodgers have not been to the World Series since 1988; they have baseball’s best pitcher in Clayton Kershaw (though he has struggled in the postseason, which adds a layer of intrigue); they have one of the sport’s most controversial, fascinating players in Yasiel Puig.