Astros, Dodgers developed quite a rivalry as division foes

Long before they made it to this year's World Series, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty familiar with each other.

For a quarter-century, they were in the NL West together, and back in the 1980s, their rivalry really began to take shape. Although Houston eventually moved to the NL Central and then the American League, the Astros have a history with the Dodgers that adds even more intrigue to their matchup in the coming World Series.

Here's a look back at 10 of the most memorable games between these two franchises:

OCT. 3, 1980: DODGERS 3, ASTROS 2, 10 INNINGS

Houston led the Dodgers by three games in the division race heading into this final three-game series in Los Angeles, so the Astros needed only one victory to wrap up the NL West and their first playoff spot. They nearly got it in the opener, but with the Dodgers down to their last out, Ron Cey singled home the tying run in the ninth. Joe Ferguson won it with a leadoff homer an inning later.

The winning pitcher was 19-year-old Fernando Valenzuela. A year before "Fernandomania" took the National League by storm, the Mexican lefty made his major league debut in mid-September and pitched 10 times in relief down the stretch.

OCT. 6, 1980: ASTROS 7, DODGERS 1

The Dodgers got the sweep they needed to pull even with Houston, but in a one-game playoff for the division title, Art Howe hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and the Astros were up 7-0 by the middle of the fourth at Dodger Stadium. Joe Niekro went the distance for his 20th win of the year, and Houston headed to the postseason for the first time.

APRIL 9, 1981: DODGERS 2, ASTROS 0

The first start of Valenzuela's career came in the season opener in '81, and his five-hit shutout was a sign of things to come. He would go on to win his first eight starts, throwing shutouts in five of them.