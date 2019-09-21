Astros claim third straight AL West title

Shortly after the Braves cemented their trip to the postseason with their second straight division title, the Astros one-upped them with their 101st win of the season, not only clinching the AL West division but slugging their way to their third consecutive division win.

The Astros could have clinched with their X-X win over the Angels or the Athletics’ loss to the Rangers, but they decided to take matters into their own hands early on. In the first inning, José Altuve punched his 30th home run of the season with a 388-foot shot off of Jaime Barria, followed in quick succession by Alex Bregman‘s solo shot, a two-run blast by Carlos Correa, and an RBI single from Josh Reddick. By the time the dust settled, the Astros stood atop a cushy five-run lead — and an impressive record:

That's the first time in franchise history the Astros have had four players hit 30 homers. Just think, in 1979, Jose Cruz led the Astros in homers that year with 9. https://t.co/sBQUaB2zix — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 21, 2019





The Angels didn’t let them rest for long. Kevan Smith knocked in a home run against Zack Greinke in the third, and despite another homer from Correa in the bottom of the inning, was able to partner with Andrelton Simmons for another three-run rally in the fourth.

Still, those early home runs came in handy. With scoreless innings from Josh James, Ryan Pressly, and Will Harris, the Astros’ bullpen held the Angels at bay just long enough to see the team through to their much-needed win. Roberto Osuna wrapped things up in the ninth, allowing a last-minute single to Smith before striking out Matt Thaiss to stake Houston’s claim as three-time AL West champs.

Unlike the Braves, the Astros don’t have quite as long of a World Series drought to atone for. They took home their last title after defeating the Dodgers in 2017, and will look to claim their second franchise championship when the postseason gets underway in October.