Astros carry World Series momentum as Dodgers eye fightback

Dave Roberts says the Los Angeles Dodgers are still focused and upbeat. (AFP Photo/Christian Petersen)

Houston (AFP) - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts vowed resiliency after an emotional defeat while the Houston Astros try to carry over World Series momentum as baseball's championship showdown shifts to Texas.

The Astros rallied from a three-run deficit for an 11-inning 7-6 road victory to level Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final at 1-1 entering Thursday's game three at Houston, where the Astros have yet to lose in the playoffs.

"We're upbeat. And still focused," Roberts said. "We knew that it was going to be a really great series. So focus is probably the word. It's not down. It's not disappointed. There's definitely no feeling sorry for ourselves. I think it's still a very focused group."

Dodgers right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish will start against Houston right-hander Lance McCullers as both clubs try to put the tension-packed thriller behind them.

"It was an incredible game. It was just fun to be a part of," said Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. "It gave us a little bit of momentum and we're happy to be home."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch will happily claim momentum after finally finding their batting touch against solid Dodgers' pitching.

"We're coming off one of the most epic baseball games in any of our careers, so that feels good. I think our guys are ready," Hinch said.

"If we lost I would have said no. Since we won, I'd say absolutely, this will be a big swing... You literally are at the momentum of the next game. It's 1-1, it doesn't mean anything is decided. Tomorrow is a huge game."

Roberts has stressed fighting back for a Dodgers team that won the most games in the major leagues this season.

"It's just part of who we are," Roberts said. "We haven't been in a 1-1 situation, but you look at a season, there's a lot of stressful situations where your back's against the wall, where you have to bow your neck and fight. And that's just who we are.