Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Angels into game 2

Houston Astros (29-35, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-39, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (1-5, 6.18 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -159, Angels +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 24-39 overall and 10-22 in home games. The Angels have a 14-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston has a 12-17 record in road games and a 29-35 record overall. The Astros have hit 82 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 11 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .254 for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .286 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 16-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .176 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Arrighetti: day-to-day (calf), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.