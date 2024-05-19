Astros and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (27-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (20-26, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (3-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (1-4, 7.52 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -134, Brewers +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 20-26 overall and 12-13 at home. The Astros have gone 16-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 27-18 overall and 15-9 on the road. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.95 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .284 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .244 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .283 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.