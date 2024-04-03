Astros and Blue Jays meet in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) vs. Houston Astros (1-5)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -146, Blue Jays +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston had a 90-72 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Astros scored 5.1 runs per game in the 2023 season while allowing 4.3.

Toronto went 89-73 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jays slugged .417 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Astros: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (neck spasms), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.