Astros become 1st team in MLB history to throw 2 immaculate innings in same game

MLB's most "blink and you'll miss it" achievement is the immaculate inning, but the Houston Astros gave fans a second chance on Wednesday.

The Astros became the first team in MLB history to throw two immaculate innings in the same game, with pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton both throwing 1-2-3 innings with three strikeouts on nine pitches. They were the 107th and 108th immaculate innings ever thrown in MLB.

The achievement is so rare, it was also the first time multiple immaculate innings had been thrown on the same calendar date, let alone the same game or by the same team, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Entering Wednesday, the Astros had more no-hitters (13) than immaculate innings (seven).

The first one came from Garcia in the second inning, with the Astros already leading 6-1.

LUIS GARCIA IS IMMACULATE. pic.twitter.com/9YwSW06uIp — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022

The second came from Maton in the seventh inning, against the same set of batters: Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

SAME GAME. SAME BATTERS.



PHIL MATON IS IMMACULATE. pic.twitter.com/xg53FGAJ02 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022

With nine immaculate innings on the books in their 60-year history, the Astros have tied the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers for the most of any MLB team, per ESPN Stats & Info. Nestor Cortes threw the Yankees' ninth earlier this season against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Astros ended up winning 9-2, improving their record to 39-24. Their 9.5-game lead in the AL West is currently the largest division lead in MLB.