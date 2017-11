Nov 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) breaks his bat as he grounds out in the 6th inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Wednesday to win a World Series title for the first time in their 55-year existence as a Major League Baseball franchise.

With the win, the Astros clinched the best-of-seven series 4-3 over a Dodgers team that had MLB's best record this season.

