Astros' Keuchel calls trade deadline 'disappointing'

The Houston Astros' movement at the trade deadline left Dallas Keuchel upset, the pitcher saying disappointment was an understatement.

The Astros are well on track to win the American League (AL) West, holding a 16-game lead heading into Tuesday.

But even with that enormous lead fans were unhappy the team did not better itself at the trade deadline – at least not as much as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I'm not going to lie. Disappointment is a little bit of an understatement," Keuchel told reporters prior to Tuesday's game.

The Yankees added Sonny Gray, the Dodgers added Yu Darvish and the Diamondbacks added J.D. Martinez — all moves that should result in more wins than the team would have had without them.

The Astros added Francisco Liriano, whose ERA is hovering around 6.00.

"We obviously believe in ourselves and believe we're good enough to win now and get to the World Series," Keuchel said.

"It's just good teams can always be great and great teams can always be legendary, so at the end of the year we want to be the only ones left, but it's just a little disappointing for sure."