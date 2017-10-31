Astros' Hinch cites favourite moment from game-five win

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch's favourite moment from his team's incredible game-five win over the Los Angeles Dodgers came after the victory.

The Astros, who trailed on three separate occasions, won 13-12 on a game five walk-off single from Alex Bregman in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Derek Fisher in front of their raucous home crowd. Houston's vaunted lineup, which led MLB in runs scored during the regular season, bounced Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw early while hitting five more home runs.

For Hinch, his favourite moment from Sunday was not even a play during the game. It came afterward in the postgame celebration.

"Obviously the play that ends the game is always my favourite one when it's in our favour," Hinch told reporters on Monday.

"But when you watch your team celebrate on the field and the crowd is going crazy, it's at your home stadium. When I first got to Bregman, the bear hug that a player gives you after coming up so big on the biggest stage is pretty special. And Alex Bregman and I are close, and he continues to exceed expectations and be a big-game, big-time player. That's a special moment for a manager when you see the maturity start for one of your own.

"As far as Fisher goes, you know, when you walk around the outfield before the series and you start to tell people 'you're on the roster', 'you're not on the roster', I told Derek Fisher he's on the roster for a reason. I told him I didn't know if it would be his bat or defense or speed, but he was going to find a way to contribute. I didn't know it was going to be a game-winning run in one of the most epic World Series games in history. But he was just fast enough and exactly what we needed to make that moment possible."

There have been 101 home runs hit in the 2017 MLB postseason and 22 home runs hit in the World Series.