The Astros' First World Series Title Capped a Spectacular 2017 MLB Playoffs

Hooray, Houston! Another franchise’s championship drought has ended—and with it the 2017 major-league postseason. Even Diamondbacks fans will be sad to see these playoffs go. We have run out of chances, for now, to watch Clayton Kershaw pitch, to hear the bat leap off George Springer’s bat, to attempt to comprehend what YouTube TV might or might not be. (I think it’s like WebTV, but with more children’s choirs singing the works of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.)

Operating under the assumption that this will not be the last postseason ever (perhaps naively—I’ve been too busy watching baseball to catch the latest from North Korea), I thought it worth assessing what from this October we already miss and what baseball should forever leave behind in 2017.

Keep: The Dodgers and the Astros

Are there two clubs that model success better? They have it all: young stars, old stars, depth, chemistry, attitude … The World Series showcased why both teams won 100 games in 2017 and why both are positioned to do so again in 2018. In the process, they played great, tight, indelible games. What minor complaints one might have—the Astros’ unis, Dave Roberts’ quick hooks, a monotonous Game 7—are outweighed by the thrills these teams gave us. Who would complain if we got a rematch in 2018?

Ditch: The Fox pitch-tracking graphic

Let me first stipulate that the ever-present strikezone graphic on Fox’s telecasts is a technological feat and perfectly unobtrusive. (Which is more than can be said for several advertising packages the network sold. We will not forget Masterpass’s decapitation of Springer anytime soon.) Undoubtedly the hearts of those who created it were in the right place. But each time a pitch lands in the box as a strike while the ump calls a ball, I wonder anew what the purpose of the graphic possibly could have been.