Astros' Altuve headlines MLB Players Choice Award winners

World Series champion and Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was named the Player of the Year and the American League's Most Outstanding Player at the MLB Players Choice Awards.

Altuve claimed the honours for the second successive year on Wednesday after helping the Astros to their first World Series title at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The second baseman scored 112 runs, 24 homers, 81 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 153 regular-season games for the Astros.

Altuve hit seven home runs and had 14 RBIs in 18 postseason games.

Now in its 26th year, the Players Choice Awards annually honours the outstanding player, rookie, pitcher and comeback player in each league, as well as an overall Player of the Year and Marvin Miller Man of the Year awards, which are selected by players in both leagues.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo took out the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, which is given to the player "who inspires others through his on-field performances and contributions to his community".

Here is a list of this year's winners:

AL Most Outstanding Player

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

NL Most Outstanding Player

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

AL Most Outstanding Pitcher

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

NL Most Outstanding Pitcher

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

AL Comeback Player of the Year

Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals

NL Comeback Player of the Year

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

AL Rookie of the Year

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Always Gamer Award

Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Marvin Miller Man of the Year

Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

MLB Player of the Year

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros