Astros aim to stop 3-game skid, play the Mariners

Houston Astros (24-32, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-26, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (2-5, 6.93 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -112, Astros -108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros enter the matchup against the Seattle Mariners as losers of three in a row.

Seattle has a 31-26 record overall and an 18-10 record at home. The Mariners have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

Houston has a 24-32 record overall and a 10-17 record in road games. The Astros have a 20-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Moore has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 9-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 7-for-37 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.