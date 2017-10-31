Astros aim to close out World Series behind Verlander

LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Astros can end one of the more entertaining World Series come Tuesday, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are in position to continue the fun.

If the Astros' 7-6 Game 2 victory last week was an instant classic, Houston's 13-12 win in Game 5 on Sunday might have actually topped it. It put the Astros one game away from their first title in club history.

In fact, the Astros had not even won a World Series game in their history before taking Game 2. Now they have two of the more memorable triumphs in the 113-year history of the Fall Classic.

Nobody can be sure what will unfold in Game 6 on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but the Astros are feeling confident sending Justin Verlander to the mound. The right-hander gave up three runs in six innings in a wild Game 2, but what signified the quality of his performance was the fact he allowed only two hits.

The Dodgers will counter Tuesday with left-hander Rich Hill, who is about as fresh as possible after throwing just 60 pitches in four innings of Game 2. Both bullpens have been stretched thin, with Hill in position to help the cause if he can go deep Tuesday and force a Game 7 on Wednesday.

For the Astros, it will be all about riding the momentum of their walk-off victory in Game 5 while looking to close out a championship Tuesday. What they won't concern themselves with is anything to do with a potential Game 7 on Wednesday.

"I think when you consume yourself with too much 'what-ifs' in the future, it will only complicate matters," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "So I'm going to proceed just trying to win Game 6. And if that means I have to use guys in a unique way, that's fine. If the game warrants any decision to try to win the game, I think you have to try to win the game that you're playing that day and not concern yourself with a lot of unknowns."