Astros acquire Zack Greinke from Diamondbacks in last-minute blockbuster

The Houston Astros waited until the final moments to pull off the biggest trade of deadline day.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Houston has acquired Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke.

The starting pitching market was expected to be the primary focus on the lead up to Wednesday’s 4 p.m ET trade deadline. With Marcus Stroman and Trevor Bauer traded beforehand, and both Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard staying put with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets respectively, it didn’t produce much drama.

That was until news of Greinke’s move to Houston broke some 13 minutes after the deadline had passed. It’s similar to the Astros trade for Justin Verlander two years ago. The Astros completed the deal with the Detroit Tigers with two seconds to spare before the August 31 waiver deadline. Verlander would then help lead Houston to its first World Series championship.

Some also recall the Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Yu Darvish two years ago. The Dodgers negotiated until the literal final minute to acquire Darvish.

It will be fascinating to learn the details of how the Astros trade for Greinke came together.

What we know now is that Arizona will receive major league pitcher Corbin Martin and three prospects in the deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas are headed to the Diamondbacks for Zack Greinke, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Greinke, 35, is in the midst of another All-Star campaign. In 22 starts for Arizona, he’s posted a 10-7 record and a 2.87 ERA. He also has two years and $70 million remaining on a six-year, $206.5 million contract signed before the 2016 season.

The Diamondbacks will be sending money to help cover a portion of what’s owed this season and beyond.

#DBacks sending $24M to #Astros in Greinke trade, source tells The Athletic. HOU assumes remaining $53M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Greinke will join a rotation that’s already loaded at the top with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. The Astros have struggled to find consistency behind them though after losing Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton in free agency. With Greinke, they have a rotation that’s built perfectly for a short playoff series.

Greinke also provides insurance next season in case Cole also leaves in the free agency.

The Astros also acquired starter Aaron Sanchez and reliever Joe Biagini from the Toronto Blue Jays to help fill out their rotation and bullpen. While the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were surprisingly content to stand pat, the Astros have sent a clear message: It’s World Series or bust in 2019.

The Houston Astros landed Zack Greinke in a big, last-minute trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Getty Images)

