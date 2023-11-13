Astronauts drop toolbox during space walk
Astronauts drop toolbox during space walk. Source: Nasa
Astronauts drop toolbox during space walk. Source: Nasa
The top five teams are all undefeated.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
The reigning National Player of the Year recorded the ninth 40-point game of her career Thursday night, which matches an NCAA mark over the past 25 seasons.
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
Bryant was recently reinstated from an indefinite NFL suspension.
Oklahoma dropped seven spots while Notre Dame fell 10.
Three INTs, 4.4 yards per attempt and just one TD against a Colts defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. Young was rightfully critical of his own performance, but while the fix won't be simple, it is straightforward.
Williams had four total touchdowns and threw just eight incompletions in the 52-42 defeat.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus dishes off players who are moving up and going down rankings as we get through Week 2.
WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury dropped from seventh to 10th in Yahoo Sports' boxing pound-for-pound rankings after a disappointing effort against Francis Ngannou
Young is a former No. 2 overall pick.
Ngannou acquitted himself well in his boxing match against Tyson Fury on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Could he fight another former heavyweight champion in his PFL debut?
Philadelphia will certainly scour the market between now and February’s trade deadline for a similar All-Star return that helps the Sixers compete with the Celtics and Bucks in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.