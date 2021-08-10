Astrology Says 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston and Fiancé Blake Moynes Were Always Meant to Be

Bachelorette-Finale-Astrology-GettyImages-1234461614

Getty Images

If you're a fan of ABC's long-running reality series, The Bachelorette, you know all too well that every season promises to be the "most dramatic" yet. And, as Bachelor Nation just witnessed in Monday's season finale with Katie Thurston, it was just that. Thurston got engaged to finalist Blake Moynes after frontrunner Greg Grippo departed the show in the season's penultimate episode.

Although Monday's final was chock-full of tense moments — and some gaslighting accusations — Thurston and Moynes made it through the storm together. Here's what Thurston and Moynes' astrological charts say about their meant-to-be bond, as well as what the planets have to say about Thurston's connection with Grippo.

Thurston and Moynes' Sun-Moon Connection Signifies Pure Compatibility — and Marriage

Thurston (born on January 3, 1991, time unknown, so let's go with noon, in Lynwood, Washington) was born with her sun in industrious, traditional, pragmatic cardinal earth sign, Capricorn. Moynes (born on August 9, 1990, time unknown so let's use noon, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) has his sun in passionate, driven, confident fixed fire sign, Leo. If you were to just look at these two sun signs, you might not see instant sparks. Earth signs such as Capricorn do best with other earth signs (e.g. Taurus and Virgo) and water signs (e.g. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces), while fire signs such as Leo are most compatible with other fire signs (e.g. Aries and Sagitarrius) and air signs (e.g. Aquarius, Libra, and Gemini). But that's why it's so important to look at whole birth charts to see other, much more telling points of connection. (Related: The Complete Guide to Zodiac Signs and Their Meanings)

One of the main, super-romantic compatibilities between the couple: Thurston's moon is also in Leo, which is likely at the core of her being so fiery, outspoken, and sex-positive. Sun conjunct moon — aka one person's sun is in the same sign as the other person's moon — is one of the most obvious indicators of initial attraction and a feeling of instant comfort, pure compatibility, and a foundation for long-term love. The sun sign speaks to your core identity, self-image, and purpose in life while your moon sign is your emotional compass, how you want to be nurtured, and how you intuit. So, you can imagine how having all of that in sync could bring two people together in a powerful and lasting way. And that luminary-fueled chemistry has been fairly obvious between Thurston and Moynes since they first met. (ICYDK, Moynes showed up midway through Thurston's season after it was instant chemistry. In fact, he scored a one-on-one date with her and the roses kept piling up for Moynes.)

Story continues

It also bears noting that having this conjunction in Leo — the ruler of the fifth house of romance — makes for a lot of playfulness, lots of love, and sexual satisfaction. After all, Moynes' latest Instagram post of him and Thurston features the season 17 couple engaging in a very steamy public display of affection. (Related: Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success)

Jupiter Brings Luck and Abundance to Thurston and Moynes' Emotional Bond

Adding even more sweet, lucky fuel to their sun-moon compatibility is Jupiter, the planet of expansion and fortune, which was in Leo when Thurston was born. Jupiter has a magnifying effect on everything it comes into interacts with, so in this case, its presence in Thurston's chart is only serving to emphasize and boost her emotional connection with Moynes. (Related: Welcome to Leo Season 2021: Everything You Need to Know)

Katie-Thurston-Greg-Grippo-ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 17

Getty

Although there's no denying Thurston and Moynes' fierce bond, she also shared a connection with Grippo (born on June 5, 1993 at time unknown, so let's use a noon chart in Edison, New Jersey). The two had a lot of chemistry right off the bat as Grippo's Mars is in Leo conjunct her moon, which covers a ton of attraction — sexual and emotional. And his Venus is in fellow fire sign Aries, which forms a harmonious trine to her moon, another indicator of a romantic bond and the ability to express heartfelt emotions. But in this case, as evidence by the final episodes of the season, all that fire led to a blazing showdown. It also doesn't help that their Venuses square one another, indicating friction galore.

A Down-to-Earth Mars Conjunction Offers a Sexy Spark for Thurston and Moynes

Katie-Thurston-Blake-Moynes-ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 17

Getty

Mars is the planet of action, energy, and sex, so its placement in your astrological chart speaks to how you express yourself between the sheets. Both Moynes and Thurston were born with their natal Mars in grounded, loyal, and sensual fixed earth sign Taurus, meaning they assert themselves sexually in the same way. They share basic desires and a fun sense of competitiveness (hello, that hockey date that sealed the deal for Moynes).

Thurston and Moynes Are Like Two Sides of the Same Coin

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is one of the most important pieces of the puzzle to look at when you're considering a couple's compatibility, and Thurston's in Capricorn actually opposes Moynes' in Cancer. If the rest of their astrological connection wasn't so strong, this could indicate disharmony, but given all the other strengths, it's more likely that they each bring to the table what the other lacks. Thurston can offer Moynes a practical perspective while he can help her get even more in touch with her feelings. (Related: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Really?)

Thurston and Moynes Have the Ability to Heal One Another

One of Thurston and Moynes' most "meant-to-be" traits: His Venus is conjunct her Chiron, a comet that's referred to as the "Wounded Healer," in Cancer. When the planet of love pairs up with Chiron between two charts, a couple feels like their relationship is fated and they'll have the opportunity to create a lot of healing and happiness together.

What Astrology Says About Thurston and Moynes' Future

Upon seeing Thurston confront Grippo on Monday night's After the Final Rose special, some fans clucked their tongues on social media, speculating that the season 17 star isn't over her former beau. "This is a lot of bitterness for someone who just got engaged to 'The One,'" tweeted one user Monday as another opined, "Sooooo I think it's super clear to literally every person on the planet that Katie still has feelings for Greg... sorry Blake."

Despite what the Twitterverse may think, Thurston and Grippo's astrology tells another story. Although Moynes might not have been the obvious finalist all along — contestants Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio were among other fan-favorites throughout the season — he and Thurston have the natural compatibility and innate chemistry to go the distance. Give how strongly their stars align, it's quite possible that the Bachelor franchise's newest couple will make it down the aisle.