Astou Ndour with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Astou Ndour (Chicago Sky) with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 05/30/2021
Astou Ndour (Chicago Sky) with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 05/30/2021
Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.
Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.
The Lakers star thinks Sunday's matchup against the Suns will be "the biggest game of the series."
Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.
Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees was the beneficiary of a mix-up over the count Friday night, drawing a walk after only three balls. Urshela came to the plate in the sixth inning against Detroit. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop.
Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
Ahead of the return of the longstanding UFC reality competition show "The Ultimate Fighter," take a look at the history of "TUF" winners.
"I'll follow you right to your house."
TJ Leaf (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/29/2021
The Boston Celtics could not recreate their Game 3 magic, as the Brooklyn Nets' superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden took the wind out of a capacity TD Garden crowd in Game 4.
The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment." Osaka announced before the start of the tournament that she would not do any press conferences to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.
The Nets and Bucks are on a playoff collision course.
Jorge Masvidal's bareknuckle MMA promotion has it's inaugural event headlined by familiar names.
The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.
The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.
A tweet from the official Roland Garros account seemed to slam Naomi Osaka for refusing to meet with reporters at the French Open on Saturday.
You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?