Astoria softball sweeps Tillamook

Astoria High School softball took care of Tillamook High School on Tuesday afternoon. The Astoria Fishermen’s 9-1 victory completed a three-game sweep of the Tillamook Cheesemakers, and saw Astoria take first in the Cowapa League race.

As the Fishermen prepare for a two-game series against St. Helens next week, the team is hoping to get starter Maddie Wilkin back from a recurring hip injury that has kept her out most of the season. Taryen Wray stepped up again in her absence with another well-pitched game. Wray needed just 95 pitches to get through Tillamook’s lineup.

At the plate, the Fishermen had 13 hits. Kya Lindell, Hailey Svensen and Aryana Adams led the way with three hits a piece. Adams also led the team with three RBIs.

Astoria baseball lets one slip away

Astoria and Tillamook baseball have played three classic games this season. The first game was a 3-1 win for the Tillamook Cheesemakers, and then Astoria won 5-4 at Tapiola Park last week. Tuesday’s game was the rubber match of the three-game series. The Cheesemakers won 4-3.

Astoria struck first in the top of the third to go up 1-0. But Tillamook fought back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Astoria scored runs in the sixth and seventh to retake the lead, 3-2. The Cheesemakers scored two runs against Dallas Norris in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off 4-3.

Pitcher Merrick Benesch had a good start for the Astoria Fishermen. He went six innings and struck out 10, while only giving up two runs. With the loss, Astoria and Tillamook are tied for third place in the Cowapa League.

Smith’s grand slam caps off a big seventh for Warrenton

After the tough loss to Banks High School on Monday, Warrenton baseball made their way north to Ilwaco for a game against a quality Ilwaco Fishermen squad.

Ilwaco entered the game 11-1, and were leading their league. Warrenton is highly-ranked in their league as well.

This game played out exactly how it should have on paper. It took until the seventh inning for the game to be decided. Kaison Smith’s grand slam in the top of the seventh broke the game open and capped off a four-hit, seven-run inning. Warrenton won 9-4.

With the Warrenton Warriors in the midst of four games in five days, it was a team effort on the mound. Cam’Ron Daniels, Odin Wilson, Smith and Brayden Greenawald all contributed in the victory.

Knappa takes care of business

Both Knappa teams extended their winning streaks on Tuesday afternoon.

Knappa baseball pushed their streak to 10 in a row with a 7-3 victory against Vernonia/Jewell, while the girls brought out the thunder in their 26-0 victory against Vernonia/Jewell.

Mylie Lempea had a five-hit day, while Taylor Pass pitched and also batted in four runs for the Knappa Loggers.

Seaside softball falls in nonleague game

Seaside softball was looking to go two-for-two in non-league games, but it was not in the cards. The team lost 9-4 to Valley Catholic.

Errors were once again the determining factor in this one, as the Seaside Seagulls had seven errors. These errors led to four extra runs for Valley Catholic.

Seaside’s Jazel Garcia led the offense with a 3-3 day.