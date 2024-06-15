Astoria softball’s Lindell honored for big season

Astoria High School junior infielder Kya Lindell and four other Fishermen were named to the 4A all-state softball team.

Lindell was named co-player of the year and first-team all-state for infield. Madaline Schumacher, of Pendleton, shared the player of the year honor with Lindell.

Joining Lindell on the all-state team were teammates Shelby Bruney, Nayomi Holmstedt, Aryana Adams and Hailey Svensen.

Bruney was named third-team all-state for first base and Holmstedt joined her double-play partner on the infield list with an honorable mention. The freshman duo of Adams and Svensen both had impactful debut seasons and were rewarded with second-team selections. Adams was second team for outfield, while Svensen was second team for infield.

Seaside also saw some representation. Lydia Klumper was named honorable mention for infield.