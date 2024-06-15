Advertisement

Astoria softball’s Lindell honored for big season

paul matli, the daily astorian, ore.
·1 min read

Astoria High School junior infielder Kya Lindell and four other Fishermen were named to the 4A all-state softball team.

Lindell was named co-player of the year and first-team all-state for infield. Madaline Schumacher, of Pendleton, shared the player of the year honor with Lindell.

Joining Lindell on the all-state team were teammates Shelby Bruney, Nayomi Holmstedt, Aryana Adams and Hailey Svensen.

Bruney was named third-team all-state for first base and Holmstedt joined her double-play partner on the infield list with an honorable mention. The freshman duo of Adams and Svensen both had impactful debut seasons and were rewarded with second-team selections. Adams was second team for outfield, while Svensen was second team for infield.

Seaside also saw some representation. Lydia Klumper was named honorable mention for infield.