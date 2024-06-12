Astoria softball dominates all-league team
On the back of their Cowapa League title and semifinal appearance in the 4A state playoffs, Astoria High School softball was honored with six first-team all-league selections, along with player and coach of the year recognition.
For Seaside, the pitching duo of Lydia Klumper and Carly Corder were named to the first team.
Coach of the year: Kent Israel/Astoria
Player of the year: Kya Lindell/Astoria
Pitcher of the year: Ava Eib/St. Helens
Defensive player of the year: Makinley Nielsen/Tillamook
All-league softball team
Kya Lindell/Astoria
Ava Eib/St. Helens
Addy Ellis/St. Helens
Sophia Boyd/Scappoose
Hailey Svensen/Astoria
Fionna Duryea/Astoria
Lydia Klumper/Seaside
Saige Casey/Scappoose
Maddie Hancock/St. Helens
Hannah Obrist/Tillamook
Nayomi Holmstedt/Astoria
Maddie Lahey/St. Helens
Ashlynn Komp/Scappoose
Shelby Bruney/Astoria
Kylie Burden/Tillamook
Aryana Adams/Astoria
Eme Curaming/St. Helens
Ava Freeman/Scappoose
Carly Corder/Seaside
Honorable mention
Maddie Wilkin/Astoria
Taryen Wray/Astoria
Madison White/Scappoose
Aliza Brainerd/Scappoose
Layla Verozza/Seaside
Ella Brenden/Seaside
Emmy Carver/St. Helens
Aiden Moore/St. Helens
Dannika Goss/Tillamook
Jaylin Krumweide/Tillamook