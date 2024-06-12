Astoria softball dominates all-league team

On the back of their Cowapa League title and semifinal appearance in the 4A state playoffs, Astoria High School softball was honored with six first-team all-league selections, along with player and coach of the year recognition.

For Seaside, the pitching duo of Lydia Klumper and Carly Corder were named to the first team.

Coach of the year: Kent Israel/Astoria

Player of the year: Kya Lindell/Astoria

Pitcher of the year: Ava Eib/St. Helens

Defensive player of the year: Makinley Nielsen/Tillamook

All-league softball team

Kya Lindell/Astoria

Ava Eib/St. Helens

Addy Ellis/St. Helens

Sophia Boyd/Scappoose

Hailey Svensen/Astoria

Fionna Duryea/Astoria

Lydia Klumper/Seaside

Saige Casey/Scappoose

Maddie Hancock/St. Helens

Hannah Obrist/Tillamook

Nayomi Holmstedt/Astoria

Maddie Lahey/St. Helens

Ashlynn Komp/Scappoose

Shelby Bruney/Astoria

Kylie Burden/Tillamook

Aryana Adams/Astoria

Eme Curaming/St. Helens

Ava Freeman/Scappoose

Carly Corder/Seaside

Honorable mention

Maddie Wilkin/Astoria

Taryen Wray/Astoria

Madison White/Scappoose

Aliza Brainerd/Scappoose

Layla Verozza/Seaside

Ella Brenden/Seaside

Emmy Carver/St. Helens

Aiden Moore/St. Helens

Dannika Goss/Tillamook

Jaylin Krumweide/Tillamook