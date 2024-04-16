Astoria softball comes up short against The Dalles/Dufur

There was just a different intensity at CMH Field on Saturday afternoon. The vibe was that of a state playoff game, not a normal non-league game in the middle of April.

But whenever The Dalles/Dufur softball team is in town, it’s not an ordinary game.

Astoria softball

Astoria’s Fionna Duryea runs for home plate during Saturday’s game against The Dalles/Dufur.

Astoria softball remembers what The Dalles/Dufur did to them in the state playoffs last year. The Dalles/Dufur knocked Astoria out of the playoffs in an 18-2 victory during the quarterfinals. The Fishermen had the chance Saturday to level the score and show they can make a run at a 4A state title this year. Going into the game, The Dalles/Dufur was ranked No. 2 and Astoria was ranked No. 3, so a good game should have been in store.

Saturday’s game at CMH Field was a heavyweight battle between two of the elite softball teams in the 4A division. Astoria struck first in the bottom of the first inning, then The Dalles/Dufur struck back with two runs in the fifth, only to see the Fishermen tie it up in the sixth inning.

For the second time in a week, Astoria went to extra innings. However, this time the Astoria Fishermen were on the losing end.

Though the Fishermen lost 3-2 to the defending state champions, the team showed they can play among the top teams in the state. Unlike on April 9 against St. Helens, the Fishermen just weren’t able to get the key hit. The Dalles/Dufur pitcher Despina Seufalemua made every pitch to get herself out of jams.

Freshman Taryen Wray got the start, as Maddie Wilkin was resting after pitching two games during the week. Wray proved herself a worthy No. 2 as she pitched eight innings, allowed just nine base runners and struck out nine.

Knappa softball slugs their way to victory

Knappa softball slugged their way to a three-game sweep of Perrydale High School. The Knappa Loggers outscored the Perrydale Pirates 51-4 during their three-game series. The Loggers won both games Friday by scores of 18-3 and 19-0.

In game one of the doubleheader, Knappa had 19 hits. Kiya Roe had four RBIs along with three hits, Ayla Burnett had three RBIs and Aubrey Rusinovich had three RBIs. Taylor Pass pitched both Friday games for the Loggers and was the winning pitcher in both.

Game two saw Saphira Pietila lead the way with three hits and four RBIs. She was joined in the hit parade by Burnett with four RBIs, Pass with two RBIs and Roe with two RBIs.

The Loggers are set to take on the winless Gaston High School this week.