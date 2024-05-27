Astoria softball bats remain hot

Astoria High School softball is on a heater.

After scoring 32 runs in just eight innings of the 4A playoffs, the Fishermen are soaring into their semifinal matchup with Henley on Tuesday.

The Fishermen’s 16-0 three-inning thrashing of Marshfield on Friday was the second consecutive game Astoria scored at least 16 runs. Once again a little rain didn’t slow down the Fishermen, as they sent 15 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored 11 runs.

Friday saw the Fishermen get production from up and down their lineup. Leadoff hitter Kya Lindell walked three times, second place hitter Hailey Svensen had two runs batted in, third place hitter Nayomi Holmstedt went 2-3 with two stolen bases, fifth place hitter Aryana Adams had two hits and three runs batted in, eighth place hitter Kate Barendse went 1-2 with two runs batted in and ninth place hitter Taryen Wray went 1-2 with a two-run double that hit the bottom of the wall.

“The girls came out and played,” Astoria head coach Kent Israel said. “We took advantage of what they gave us, we’re hitting the ball and we are peaking at the right time for sure. We have everybody healthy and away we go to Henley.”

The Fishermen have dealt with injuries for much of the season. Pitcher Maddie Wilkin missed the middle part of the year with a hip injury and other players missed time early in the season. In fact, Astoria defeated Marshfield 2-1 back in an early season tournament, so Friday’s game shows how far the Fishermen have come since the start of the year.

“We have five or six freshman on the team, with one senior,” Israel said. “With such a young team, it takes awhile to bond, but we’re finally getting together. It’s been a long season but we’ve been really working on keeping it together and knowing that we have a shot.”

Astoria will need their bats to stay hot against Henley on Tuesday as the Fishermen will be on the road for the first time this postseason. No. 4 seed Astoria played their last home game on Friday and will need to get past Henley to reach the state title game.

Henley are the No.1 seed and state runner-up last season. The Hornets are led by Annie Campos on the mound and talented position players behind her. Israel knows the game will be a challenge due to the Hornets talent and the long drive down to Klamath Falls.

“The message is one game at a time,” Israel said. “We’ve got a big travel and we need to go give Henley a game. Playing them at home is going to be tough.”