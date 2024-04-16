Astoria sees success at Lower Columbia Invitational

Saturday was a good weekend for Astoria High School sprinters, as a number of athletes set their season’s best marks.

Andrew Wintersteen blazed the track in a meet winning time of 52.61 seconds in the 400-meters. This was a personal best time and catapulted Wintersteen into first place. Wintersteen also ran a personal best time of 24.51 in the 200-meters, which was good for seventh place.

Quin Gohr ran personal best times in both the 200 and 400. Gohr stopped the clock in fifth place overall with a time of 24.31 in the 200 and finished fourth in a time of 53.31 in the 400.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Jacob Biros finished sixth and stopped the clock in a personal best of 46.63. The 4x400 meter relay team of Biros, Samuel Suits, Gohr and Wintersteen ran a personal best time of 3:44.86.

In the field events, Matthew Evans continued his mastery of the shot put. Evans scored a new personal best with a throw of 48-2. Evans was joined on the top step of the podium by his teammate Thomas Burpee, who won the discus in a personal best throw of 137-5.

Sophie Saarheim led the girls on Saturday. Saarheim was second place in the 100, first place in the 200 and first place in the 400. She set a personal best time in the 100 and season best time in the 400.

Maia Long and Ashley Sisley joined Saarheim in the top six in the 400, running personal bests. It was also a great day for Astoria’s 4x100 meter relay team of Harlie Wiedmaier, Long, Sisley and Saarheim, as the foursome finished first in a personal best time of 51.54.

Jackson and McCleary lead Seaside once again

For Seaside, it was Ryder Jackson performing well once again on the track. Jackson won both the 100 and 200 on Saturday. Jackson set a personal best of 23.32 in the 200 and also set a personal best time as part of the 4x100 meter relay team. The team of Jackson, Jordan Lyly, Tyler Feeney and Kyler McCleary finished third and set a personal best time of 45.93.

In the field, it was a solid showing by the senior pair of McCleary and Feeney. McCleary had two first place finishes in both the high jump and long jump, while finishing second in the triple jump with a personal best jump of 39-4 1/2. Feeney won the pole vault with a personal best of 11-0.

On the girls side, Maddie Menke ran a personal best in the 3000. Menke finished third in the event and stopped the clock at 11:38.69. It was also a successful day for the Seagulls triple jump team, as Menke and Ella Clyde set personal bests and Bailey Jones jumped a season best.

Warrenton distance runners impress

For the Warrenton boys, Jayden Warner put together a second straight masterful performance. Warner ran a personal best in the 3000 for the second straight meet and lowered his time to 9:34.44. Weston Roberts stopped the clock at 2:09.06 in the 800, which was good enough for third place and a personal best.

In the relay, the Warriors’ distance medley relay team took the win in a time of 11:34.93. The team consisting of Joshuah Baker in the 1200, Max Smith in the 400, Roberts in the 800 and Warner in the 1600 defeated Woodburn High School by just about three seconds.

On the girls side, Brenna Qualm had a strong meet. She finished third in the 100 and second in the 200. Qualm was edged at the line, but ran a personal best of 27.83.

Payten Buckelew set personal best times in both the 400 and 800, while Oshi Ward did the same in the 100 and 300 hurdles. The Warriors relay teams in both the 4x100 and 4x400 crossed the line in personal best times as well.