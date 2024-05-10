Astoria and Seaside track teams strong at league championships

Local runners heated up the track at St. Helens High School on Wednesday afternoon. Astoria and Seaside athletes were looking to make one final impression during the 4A-1 Cowapa League Championships.

Astoria sprinters impress

The Astoria girls 4 x 100 meter relay team of Harlie Wiedmaier, Maia Long, Ashley Sisley and Sophie Saarheim continued their torrid pace. The foursome started off Wednesday with a clinical performance setting a new season best time of 50.67. The mark was also was under the Oregon School Activities Association qualifying standard and the fourth-best time in 4A, so the girls will be making the trip down to Hayward Field for the state championships next week.

In addition to the relay, Saarheim qualified in both the 200 and 400 meter events. She finished second behind Alice Davidson, of Scappoose, in both. Saarheim set a new personal best in the 400 meters of 59.33. This was well under the automatic state qualifying time of 1:01.52 and is currently the 24th best time in the state and fourth in 4A.

The boys 400 meter duo of Andrew Wintersteen and Quin Gohr are also headed to Eugene after finishing first and second in the 400 meters. Wintersteen set a personal best with a 52.06, and Gohr was right on his tail with a 52.22.

Jackson and McCleary steal the show once again

Ryder Jackson and Kyler McCleary once again stole the show for Seaside. They both set new personal bests in their events and qualified for state in more than one.

Jackson dominated the field in the 100 meters. His time of 11.18 shattered his previous best time by almost a half a second and he cruised to an easy victory. He also controlled the proceedings in the 200 meters with another first place and personal best of 22.65.

McCleary meanwhile, upped the ante just a bit more in 4A high jump.

McCleary was in a tie with Brayden Decker of Phoenix High School at 6’6’ coming into Wednesday, but not anymore. With a jump of 6’6.75, McCleary moved into sole possession of first place in 4A.

McCleary also set a personal best in the triple jump of 41-01.00 and a season best in the long jump.

In the overall standings, Scappose boys were first with 164 points. Astoria were second with 137 points and Seaside finished fourth with 118 points. On the girls side, Scappoose won the meet with 193 points. Astoria were once again second place with 175.5 points, while Seaside finished fifth with 63.5 points.