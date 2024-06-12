Astoria and Seaside baseball players earn first-team honors

Though the Astoria and Seaside high school baseball teams weren’t battling for a league title, the Cowapa League rivals still saw players honored for their efforts.

The Fishermen had three athletes named to the first-team all-league team, while Seaside saw catcher Tallen Kraushaar credited for his great season.

Co-coaches of the year: Cameron Webb/Scappoose and Matt Lokken/St. Helens

Co-players of the year: Grayson Grover and Max Nowlin/Scappoose

Pitcher of the year: Connor Weiss/St. Helens

All-league baseball team

Max Nowlin/Scappoose

Grayson Grover/Scappoose

Connor Weiss/St. Helens

Joe Fagan/Scappoose

Tallen Kraushaar/Seaside

Quinton Olson/Scappoose

Jakoby Goss/Tillamook

Nate Nowak/St. Helens

Braden Ellis/St. Helens

Eli Harrah/Scappoose

Merrick Benesch/Astoria

Garrett Hillard/Astoria

Skyler Bjornstrom/St. Helens

Joshua Manns/Tillamook

Griffyn Boomer/Tillamook

Zach Edwards/St. Helens

Riley Dubois/Scappoose

Joey Gramlich/Astoria

Honorable mention

Teague Palmberg/Astoria

Patrick Anderson/Astoria

Leland Boswell/Scappoose

Colton Sprenger/Scappoose

Hayden Halsen/Seaside

Jake White/Seaside

Javon Holder/ St. Helens

Sawyer Scales/ St. Helens

Wrigley Percey/Tillamook

Kevin Hurliman/Tillamook