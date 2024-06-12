Astoria and Seaside baseball players earn first-team honors
Though the Astoria and Seaside high school baseball teams weren’t battling for a league title, the Cowapa League rivals still saw players honored for their efforts.
The Fishermen had three athletes named to the first-team all-league team, while Seaside saw catcher Tallen Kraushaar credited for his great season.
Co-coaches of the year: Cameron Webb/Scappoose and Matt Lokken/St. Helens
Co-players of the year: Grayson Grover and Max Nowlin/Scappoose
Pitcher of the year: Connor Weiss/St. Helens
All-league baseball team
Max Nowlin/Scappoose
Grayson Grover/Scappoose
Connor Weiss/St. Helens
Joe Fagan/Scappoose
Tallen Kraushaar/Seaside
Quinton Olson/Scappoose
Jakoby Goss/Tillamook
Nate Nowak/St. Helens
Braden Ellis/St. Helens
Eli Harrah/Scappoose
Merrick Benesch/Astoria
Garrett Hillard/Astoria
Skyler Bjornstrom/St. Helens
Joshua Manns/Tillamook
Griffyn Boomer/Tillamook
Zach Edwards/St. Helens
Riley Dubois/Scappoose
Joey Gramlich/Astoria
Honorable mention
Teague Palmberg/Astoria
Patrick Anderson/Astoria
Leland Boswell/Scappoose
Colton Sprenger/Scappoose
Hayden Halsen/Seaside
Jake White/Seaside
Javon Holder/ St. Helens
Sawyer Scales/ St. Helens
Wrigley Percey/Tillamook
Kevin Hurliman/Tillamook