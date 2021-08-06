Astoria parks employee tests positive for coronavirus

Aug. 6—An Astoria Parks and Recreation Department employee tested positive for the coronavirus, city leaders announced Friday.

Further details about the person's condition were not available. It is the third coronavirus case city officials have reported this year and the second to come from the parks department, which includes a number of facilities and services, including multiple public parks, the Astoria Aquatic Center and the Lil Sprouts day care.

So far, the positive case has not impacted city operations or facilities, City Manager Brett Estes said. It is not related to another positive case from the parks department in July.

The city's first confirmed coronavirus case was in April, when a public works employee tested positive.

The third case comes as concerns rise about the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

Astoria has not required employees to get vaccinated, though it has encouraged them to get the shot and allowed for time off if needed, Estes said. City Hall is once again allowing people to come into the building to access services and in-person public meetings have resumed.

But, in light of Gov. Kate Brown's announcement requiring masks at state buildings and a recent announcement by Clatsop County requiring visitors to wear masks when conducting in-person business at county offices, Estes said the city is reviewing its policies.

"What I can say is we're not looking at closing any facilities or making any changes like that which would limit service," Estes said.