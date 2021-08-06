Astoria parks employee tests positive for coronavirus

Katie Frankowicz, The Daily Astorian, Ore.
·1 min read

Aug. 6—An Astoria Parks and Recreation Department employee tested positive for the coronavirus, city leaders announced Friday.

Further details about the person's condition were not available. It is the third coronavirus case city officials have reported this year and the second to come from the parks department, which includes a number of facilities and services, including multiple public parks, the Astoria Aquatic Center and the Lil Sprouts day care.

So far, the positive case has not impacted city operations or facilities, City Manager Brett Estes said. It is not related to another positive case from the parks department in July.

The city's first confirmed coronavirus case was in April, when a public works employee tested positive.

The third case comes as concerns rise about the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

Astoria has not required employees to get vaccinated, though it has encouraged them to get the shot and allowed for time off if needed, Estes said. City Hall is once again allowing people to come into the building to access services and in-person public meetings have resumed.

But, in light of Gov. Kate Brown's announcement requiring masks at state buildings and a recent announcement by Clatsop County requiring visitors to wear masks when conducting in-person business at county offices, Estes said the city is reviewing its policies.

"What I can say is we're not looking at closing any facilities or making any changes like that which would limit service," Estes said.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Disney Needs ‘Stabilizing Force’ Like Alan Horn to Defuse Escalating Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

    Calling Alan Horn! As the nasty war between Scarlett Johansson and Disney continues to escalate and rage on in the public eye, might it not be beneficial for someone within the not-so-Magic Kingdom — such as Horn — to intervene and help diffuse the hostilities? A highly respected industry statesman who’s always been a voice […]

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • CNN fires three employees for coming into work unvaccinated

    Three staffers at CNN who were reportedly coming into work despite not having taken the coronavirus vaccine have been fired, according to a memo sent out to the company by its president, Jeff Zucker. Mr Zucker sent a memo to staff on Thursday to alert them that the company was changing its return-to-work date, pushing it from 7 September to mid-October. The memo also included the revelation that three staffers who were apparently coming into work without being vaccinated were fired.

  • Yelp now offers a feature that allows businesses to specify COVID-19 vaccine requirements for customers and staff

    Businesses can specify if customers are required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and whether or not all employees are vaccinated.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • Plus Announces Driverless Semi Demonstration: What Investors Should Know

    An autonomous trucking company going public via SPAC shared details of a successful driverless highway test. What Happened: Plus, which is going public via the SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (NASDAQ: HCIC), has completed a driverless Level 4 truck demonstration on a highway. The test was conducted using Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, without a safety driver and featured no human intervention. The test was conducted on the Wufengshan highway in China. Plus obtained a speci

  • Uber and Lyft say drivers are earning more than $35 an hour in some cities as the companies scramble to recruit them back

    Uber and Lyft are turning to high hourly pay incentives to get drivers to come back to the apps, both companies said in their Q2 earnings calls.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Squire Barbershop Tech Founders Announce Funding Round Of $60 Million, Tripling Valuation

    Squire Technologies, a Black-owned application that lets users schedule barbershop services, announced a new funding haul of $60 million

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Covid-19 pandemic fuels surge in new business start-ups

    Rubin Stack, Founder of WorkWall, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss starting a business amid the pandemic and ways COVID-19 has aided in progress in the e-commerce space.

  • New York City to Explore Blockchain for Preventing Deed Fraud in Land Sales

    The city's finance department will work with Medici Land Governance on a proof of concept blockchain for land records.