Astoria dance coach receives another honor

Astoria High School dance and drill coach Emily Madsen is feeling the perks of her Pizazz group winning a state title this season.

Madsen was honored with another coach of the year award, this time from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Astoria Pizazz

Astoria High School’s Pizazz dance team won first place in the hip-hop category.

Madsen was honored at the 2024 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association awards banquet, which took place on May 18 at the University of Oregons Autzen Stadium. Madsen was one of 325 coaches and family members to receive recognition at the event.

Her work guiding Astoria Pizazz to a state title earned her coach of the year honors for the 4A division. Madsen was the only coach from Clatsop County to earn the distinction as a National Federation of State High School Associations coach of the year.