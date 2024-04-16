Astoria baseball strikes first in Clatsop Clash

Spring sports season means another installment of the Clatsop Clash between Astoria and Seaside High School. Friday was the first game of three between the Cowapa League rivals.

Both teams brought their A game and if not for a sloppy fifth inning by Seaside, the Seaside Seagulls could have come out victorious.

Astoria baseball

Astoria’s Joey Gramlich pitches against Seaside on Friday.

The Astoria Fishermen were down 1-0 in the fifth inning and rallied to score four runs. Starting pitcher Joey Gramlich shut down the Seagulls’ lineup to give the Fishermen a 4-1 victory.

This was the first league win for the Fishermen this year, and winning against their rival makes it even sweeter.

“We wanted to win,” Gramlich said. “We beat them once last year and lost twice to them. We definitely came in here thinking we wanted to win.”

Gramlich, a sophomore, brought his best stuff and set the tone early for Astoria. He pitched seven innings, giving up just five hits and striking out seven batters. Garrett Hillard had the big hit to break the game open.

After Seaside intentionally walked Gramlich to load the bases, Hillard made them pay with an opposite field double to right field, just off the outstretched glove of Seaside right fielder Connor Long. This hit cleared the bases and gave Astoria the lead for good.

This hit was a welcome sign for the Fishermen, as they’ve been waiting for their offense to make an appearance. The Fishermen have gotten plenty of good pitching, but they’ve been needing their offense to come up in crucial spots.

“I think we changed our approach today,” Astoria head coach Andrew Higgins-Feyen said. “The last couple games we’ve been pull, pull, pull, but the last couple practices we really focused on working right side away and then if the ball’s there, we can turn and pull.”

For Seaside, this loss will sting. The Seagulls were in control up until the fifth inning, and a couple mistakes in the field was their undoing. Freshman starter Hayden Halsen pitched himself out of a number of jams throughout Friday’s game.

Warrenton baseball completes difficult stretch

The Warrenton Warriors baseball team had a perfect series of games, going 4-0. Warrenton won their Friday game against Horizon Christian, Tualatin 8-1 and were victorious again on Saturday against Corbett, winning 5-0.

Cam’Ron Daniels threw a complete game against Neah-Kah-Nie on Wednesday, and Kaison Smith threw a complete game against Horizon Christian,Tualatin on Friday. Talon McGrorty threw over six innings on Saturday before being pulled for Odin Wilson in the seventh inning. The Warriors said their pitching depth was their strength, and it’s playing out so far.

Friday’s game not only saw Smith dominate on the mound, but also at the plate. Smith started his day with an RBI double then blasted a three-run homer to break open the game. His battery mate, Tyson McGrorty, also had a huge game. The catcher hit for three legs of the cycle with a home run, single and double.

Saturday’s game saw Talon McGrorty allow just three total base runners, while striking out 11 batters and adding three hits of his own at the plate.

Knappa baseball extends streak

After losing four straight to start the year, Knappa High School has now won six straight games to start off league play. The Knappa Loggers completed a three-game sweep of Portland Christian on Friday.

The Loggers had to work hard to keep their win streak alive Friday afternoon as they entered the sixth inning trailing 7-4 against Portland Christian. The Loggers preceded to score 11 runs over the next two innings to win 16-7 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. Knappa had three runs batted in from Jude Miller, two from Jaxon Dietrichs, Treven Moreland, Gavin Barendse and Ethan Olson.

Game two saw Knappa in control from start to finish. The Loggers scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in their 15-1 victory.

Oliver Stevens was the winning pitcher on the mound going four innings, striking out five and allowing zero earned runs.

The Loggers begin a three-game series with Gaston High School this week.