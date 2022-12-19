Astonishing final-play turnover lifts Raiders over Patriots

This will be replayed for decades. Possibly, eternity.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Chandler Jones was credited with a 48-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown on the final play of the game Sunday.

You have to see how it happened.

The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24.

Rhamondre Stevenson broke loose on a run and with time running out he lateraled the football to Jakobi Meyers.

Rather than just fall down and send the game to overtime, Meyers attempts a ridiculous lateral back to quarterback Mac Jones.

It wound up in the hands of a Jones but not Mac.

Chandler Jones of the Raiders picked it out of the air, threw the Patriots quarterback to the ground, and returned it 48 yards to give the Raiders a 30-24 win.

The play-by-play:

3rd & 10 at NE 45

(0:00 – 4th) (Shotgun) R.Stevenson up the middle to LV 32 for 23 yards. Lateral to J.Meyers to LV 40 for -8 yards. FUMBLES, RECOVERED by LV-C.Jones at NE 48. C.Jones for 48 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire