Aston Villa Working To Present Formal Proposal For Player Within Coming Hours

Aston Villa are working to put a formal proposal on the table of Portuguese club Famalicao for the services of goalkeeper Luiz Junior in the coming hours.

Unai Emery’s side are working to make sure their books are in balance by the 30th June PSR deadline.

They are in talks with Juventus to offload Douglas Luiz, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Illing Jnr heading the other way to Villa Park.

Talks are also being held by Chelsea over signing Villa attacker Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa are also looking to make additions though and they are keen on Famalicao goalkeeper Luiz Junior, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol.

The Premier League side are working to present a formal proposal to the Portuguese side in the coming hours for the 23-year-old.

It is suggested the bid which Aston Villa are putting together is an initial €10m with €2m in add-ons.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has another three years left on his contract at Famalicao and he progressed through their Under-21 and Under-23 ranks.