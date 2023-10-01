Aston Villa 1-2 Man Utd: Visitors come from behind against 10-player hosts

Aston Villa's Rachel Daly (left) and Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier (right) had strong performances

Manchester United came from behind to beat an Aston Villa side who lost Kirsty Hanson to a red card in an enthralling match to start to the Women's Super League season.

Scotland winger Hanson was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on midfielder Hayley Ladd in the second half at Villa Park.

But the hosts took a shock lead minutes later when England's Rachel Daly drilled into the bottom corner.

Villa's celebrations were short-lived as United found an immediate response - Spain forward Lucia Garcia pouncing on a loose ball in the box from a corner to make it 1-1.

And United completed the comeback to win the WSL season opener in dramatic fashion when substitute Rachel Williams headed in Nikita Parris' cross in stoppage time.

Despite defeat, Villa showed their credentials as a side who hope to break up the WSL's usual top four this season, while United used their squad to great effect and found a way to win.

Alisha Lehmann fired over before the break, and Villa striker Daly hit the crossbar early in the second half with one of their best chances.

United's summer signing Geyse was a standout performer, causing problems with her pace and forcing a save from debutant Daphne van Domselaar early on, while Parris later stung the fingertips of the Netherlands goalkeeper.

On the whole, it was a hugely entertaining spectacle at Villa Park in front of 12,533 fans - a WSL record crowd for Villa.

More to follow.